Firefighter injured, 4 displaced in San Jose house fire

The Brief A fire broke out in a South San Jose home Thursday morning Four residents were displaced and a firefighter was injured with burn injuries The cause of the fire remains under investigation



A two-alarm fire in a South San Jose home injured a firefighter and displaced four residents Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The fire first broke out around 8:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Century Manor Court.

The fire was put out shortly before 9 a.m. As crews battled the flames, one firefighter suffered burned injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officials didn't describe the extent of the firefighter's injuries.

Additionally, a cat was rescued. The cat was "alert and meowing" after being given an oxygen mask.

Officials didn't share how the fire started.