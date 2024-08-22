Firefighter injured, 4 displaced in San Jose house fire
article
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A two-alarm fire in a South San Jose home injured a firefighter and displaced four residents Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The fire first broke out around 8:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Century Manor Court.
The fire was put out shortly before 9 a.m. As crews battled the flames, one firefighter suffered burned injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Officials didn't describe the extent of the firefighter's injuries.
Additionally, a cat was rescued. The cat was "alert and meowing" after being given an oxygen mask.
Officials didn't share how the fire started.