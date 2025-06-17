Expand / Collapse search

Vegetation fire in East San Jose now 100 acres, evacuations in place

Published  June 17, 2025 5:01pm PDT
Firefighters battle vegetation fire in East San Jose. June 17, 2025. 

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department and Cal Fire are battling a 100-acre vegetation fire with zero containment that started late Tuesday afternoon. 

The fire department said the fire in the area of the 3500 block of Ranch Place at Old Piedmont Road in East San Jose started just after 4 p.m. 

There are evacuation warnings and orders in place. You can see a map of the evacuation zones here. A warning means gather your essential items and be ready to go, whereas an order is an immediate threat to life. Residents must leave the area that is closed to the public. 

You can see more on the evacuations here

Cal Fire is calling the fire the Ranch Place Fire. Their Santa Clara Unit has jurisdiction over this fire. They have 69 personnel working on this fire. 

In an update just before 4:30 p.m., the department said air support was on its way. This fire is burning in the Alum Rock area. 

SkyFOX is above the scene and can see homes in the vicinity of the fire. We did capture air drops as part of the battle against the fire. 

It is not clear how the fire started. The cause is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. 

