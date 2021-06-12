Firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze at Oakland recycling facility

Firefighters in Oakland are responding to a 3-alarm fire at a recycling facility located near 10th and Wood Streets.

The fire is at the California Waste Solutions facility, located at 1820 10th Street.

Piles of debris at the facility are ablaze, firefighters say. The flames have spread to a nearby building.

Smoke could be seen coming from the fire several miles away, including from across the Bay in San Francisco.

Temperatures are warm in the area, and a steady breeze is fanning the flames.

So far, there's no word what sparked the fire, or if anyone was injured.

Online, the facility is listed as closed on Saturdays.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.