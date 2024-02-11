Firefighters respond to Santa Rosa fire that critically injured 2 people, killed 2 cats

Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to a call about a residential fire that left two people critically injured on Friday at about 9:36 p.m. at 816 Aston Avenue in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Firefighters arrived within 5 minutes of the 911 call, according to a Sunday press release. Upon arrival, they found a single-story home with smoke and fire visible in several windows and the attic.

Three people and three cats were removed from the building. Two of the occupants are in critical condition. One cat was revived at the scene, but the other two died.

One unresponsive, female subject was found inside of the building and treated for smoke inhalation. Before firefighters arrived, one other occupant left the home and another was removed by good Samaritans, according to the press release.

Search attempts were hampered by high heat conditions and heavy smoke. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, but fire crews remained on the scene for about three hours, extinguishing hotspots and burning debris.

All three occupants were taken to a local trauma center for treatment. Two are in critical condition, while one is in moderate condition.

The home is expected to have about $300,000 in damages.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.