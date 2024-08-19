Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters respond to vegetation fire in East San Jose

By
Published  August 19, 2024 10:11pm PDT
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
article

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters are battling a 35-acre vegetation fire in East San Jose on Monday night. 

Cal Fire officials said at around 10 p.m., the Quimby Fire in the 4700 block of Quimby Road was 5% contained and that the terrain is making the fire difficult to access and contain. 

The fire was first reported at around 8:15 p.m. 

A Cal Fire spokesperson said the Quimby Fire is three separate fires and that no structures burned. 

Cal Fire firefighters and the San Jose Fire Department are both responding. 

There was no word on the cause of the fire. 

This is a developing story. 

San Jose fire station repeatedly burglarized

A fire station in San Jose is being targeted and now moving forward, the issue of security at fire houses is taking center stage. Fire Station 8 has been hit three times recently by thieves. The facility is due to be replaced in the coming years with a new, state-of-the-art upgrade.


 