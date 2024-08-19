Firefighters respond to vegetation fire in East San Jose

article

Firefighters are battling a 35-acre vegetation fire in East San Jose on Monday night.

Cal Fire officials said at around 10 p.m., the Quimby Fire in the 4700 block of Quimby Road was 5% contained and that the terrain is making the fire difficult to access and contain.

The fire was first reported at around 8:15 p.m.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said the Quimby Fire is three separate fires and that no structures burned.

Cal Fire firefighters and the San Jose Fire Department are both responding.

There was no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.




