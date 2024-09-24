3-alarm Redwood City fire injures construction worker

Firefighters on Tuesday raced to put out a three-alarm fire burning in Redwood City that injured one construction worker and forced residents to flee their neighborhood choking on the thick smoke.

The fire, burning along the 300 block of Poplar Avenue, was reported about noon, police said.

Firefighters said that the fire started at a home under construction and involved four structures.

The extent of the construction worker's injuries wasn't immediately known.

Residents reported hearing two explosions at the time of the fire.

Video from the neighborhood shows neighbors walking through thick smoke, covering their faces.

Firefighters put out a fire in Redwood City on Poplar Avenue. Sept. 24, 2024