Fireworks suspected of starting small fire near Grizzly Peak

Firefighters in Oakland Saturday morning responded to a small fire that was reportedly caused by fireworks.

Firefighters responded Saturday at 12:41 a.m. to an area near Grizzly Peak Boulevard on a report of a grass fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 1:09 a.m.

The fire ended up burning an area that was approximately 50 feet by 100 feet, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

The fire marked the seventh grass fire in the Grizzly Peak area since June 1.