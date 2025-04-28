The Brief Trump has signed more than 135 executive orders in the first 100 days of his second term, a big increase from the 33 he signed during the same period of his first term. The orders have made sweeping declarations and changes that have been challenged as executive branch violations of the constitution in federal courts. There are signs that the president's aggressive actions are raising concerns even among his supporters.



President Trump reaches his 100th day in office Tuesday, and one of the signature hallmarks of his second term has been picking up the pen to sign more than 135 executive orders, a big increase from the 33 he signed during the same period of his first term.



"He's really on a whole range of issues, attempted to remake American politics and government," Eric Schickler, a professor of political science and co-chair of UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies, said.

During his first 100 days, President Trump has made sweeping declarations and changes that have been challenged as executive branch violations of the constitution in federal courts.

Those orders have included declaring an energy emergency, increasing tariffs that have led to a trade war, mass deportations, and eliminating or making deep staffing cuts to government agencies and departments.

"I think what's notable is he's done almost all of that without Congress, all on his own, really stretching or pushing the power of the presidency beyond what had been its limits," Schickler said.

By the numbers:

On Monday, the White House posted a report on its border security efforts over 100-days.

Border security is one area where polls show the President with high approval ratings.

There are signs that his aggressive actions, though, are raising concerns even among his supporters.

A FOX News poll shows that while President Trump had 55% approval of his border security efforts, more people disapproved of his handling of immigration and deportations, foreign policy, the economy, and tariffs.

On Monday, a Latino Community Foundation poll showed Trump losing support among Latino independents, a group that had shown increased support for Trump in his 2024 re-election.

The poll shows 63% of Latino independents say he was "going too far" on immigration, and even 28% of Latino voters who cast a ballot for Trump in 2024 responded that they feel Trump has gone too far.

What they're saying:

"I think generally, as Republicans, we're very happy to see what the President has done on immigration and protecting the border," said John Dennis, Chairman of the California GOP County Chairs Association.

Republicans also point to encouraging spots in the economy such as inflation, which has decreased from 3% to 2.4% during President Trump's first 100 days.

Volatility in the markets, however, due to Trump's steep tariff hikes and trade war, as well as comments he makes on social media sites, has raised concerns. Even loyal Republicans say it's important Trump follows through on promises to negotiate trade deals quickly, and preserve the United States' reputation as a stable and reliable force in the global economy.

"If companies start having a big impact and unemployment follows, then I think you're going to start seeing pushback from Republicans," Dennis said.

There is also the matter of the nation's $1.3 trillion deficit.

"We need massive cuts in order to address this issue, and it seems there is a collective block on this matter," Dennis said. "The President had an opportunity in March to address this issue in March, and he did not, so we'll see what happens moving forward."

Shickler says Trump's promise to significantly reduce the deficit can't happen through just trimming government agencies.

"If the goal is to drastically reduce government spending over time, the real targets are entitlements: social security, Medicare, Medicaid, all very popular, and defense, which President Trump clearly doesn't want to cut substantially," Schickler said.

Tax cuts and staffing cuts to the Internal Revenue Service would also lead to reduced revenue.

Shickler says the key is to watch the upcoming budget and tax discussions, to see whether Republicans in Congress push back or step back from President Trump's disparate demands.