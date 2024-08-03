First black-owned comedy club opens in San Francisco

There's a new addition to San Francisco's nightlife.

It's a new comedy club and cocktail lounge. The co-owner said he brings laughter to people while making history.

Friday night marked the grand opening of "The Function," and the host proclaimed it "the first black-owned comedy club in San Francisco."

Located in the Mid-Market neighborhood, a sold-out crowd of 60 packed the intimate space Friday night.

"There is so much bad stuff going on in the world. Comedy is a break and relief from all of the thoughts of the unnatural world," said Stroy Moyd, a standup comedian and co-owner of The Function.

Owning a comedy club was an 18-year dream come true for the Oakland native. His routines were born from observations, opinions, and life stories.

The 37-year-old also owns HellaFunny, which produces comedy shows for venues such as Punchline and Cobbs Comedy Club.

Having his own space gives him freedom.

"No matter what happens, I'll always have a place to perform. That's the best part, knowing that I can perform every day," said Moyd.

Some in the audience said they were not familiar with Moyd, but they were there to enjoy live entertainment.

"Comedy is a great thing. We all need laughs. It came up and it's a new place. It's a good opportunity to see something new," said Richard Watters of Newark.

"You get to see the body language. Hear others around you laughing as well. It's a more engaging experience than watching it online or on TV," said audience member Stephanie McCann of San Francisco.

Moyd said opening this club was no laughing matter.

He tried for three years and checked out 98 venues before finding this space.

"But I never stopped. I just kept going," said Moyd.

Tickets are $15 each.

The Function is scheduled to be open seven nights a week until 2 a.m.

