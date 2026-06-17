Fisherwoman rescued after being swept away by sneaker waves off Pacifica Beach

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The Brief A woman is recovering in the hospital after being dragged into the surf by sneaker waves in Pacifica on Tuesday morning. Bae Cadotte spent seven minutes fighting the waves before a group of fellow anglers pulled her to safety. Due to the recent closure of the Pacifica Municipal Pier, Cadotte had been fishing on the shoreline when she was pulled into the water.



A lifelong fisherwoman is recovering in the hospital after she was caught in a series of powerful sneaker waves Tuesday morning. She spent seven minutes in the surf before being pulled to safety by bystanders.

Bae Cadotte, a resident of Pacifica, suffered minor injuries and remains hospitalized but credited a quick-thinking group of fellow anglers with saving her life.

Sneaker wave

What we know:

Cadotte had been fishing from the beach—a new routine after the recent closure of the Pacifica Municipal Pier. She said she was standing in ankle-deep water when a massive wave suddenly materialized and dragged her out into the ocean.

"I knew at that moment it was going to take me," Cadotte said from her hospital bed. "It took me and swallowed me up very easily."

Tumbling in the water roughly 30 feet from the shoreline, Cadotte said her instincts kicked in, and she managed to shed her heavy fishing waders, which can quickly fill with water and weigh a person down.

Community rescue

Dig deeper:

A nearby fisherman, who asked to remain anonymous, witnessed the incident and risked his own life to pull her from the surf. He was one of several fishermen who rallied together to pull Cadotte back to shore using a rope.

"We as fishermen, we stick together," the rescuer said, noting that the gravity of the near-fatal situation hit him later. "I could have died, but I saved a life."

Emergency responders arrived on-scene within minutes of the rescue. Cadotte was treated for what she described as "ocean whiplash" and is currently wearing a sling, though CT scans revealed no major internal injuries.

The incident highlights a growing safety concern among local anglers following last week's closure of the Pacifica Municipal Pier. Officials shut down the structure and demolished the adjacent Chit Chat Café after discovering a widening structural crack.

A matter of safety

What they're saying:

On Monday, just a day before the accident, Cadotte and several local officials had been advocating for funding to repair the pier.

"The pier saves lives," Cadotte said. "The ocean is not our friend. She is not merciful."

Despite the harrowing ordeal, Cadotte said she has no intention of giving up fishing, noting that many locals rely on the ocean to supplement their families' meals.

"This is our life," she said. "We do this for food. This is for survival."

Cadotte expects to be fully recovered in about five days. She plans to return to fishing immediately afterward — though she noted she will be wearing a life vest next time.