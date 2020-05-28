Five men shot in San Jose; suspect flees the scene

San Jose police are looking for the suspect who fired at five men, shooting them at least once.

Spokeswoman Gina Tepoorten said all five victims went to the hospital and all are expected to live.

Police received calls from many people on Wednesday just before 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Williams Court. When police got there, they found all five victims.

Police say they were told a man walked up and started shooting into a group of people standing in a driveway at an apartment complex. He then fled the scene on foot and has not been identified or apprehended, Tepoorten said.

The motive is unclear.