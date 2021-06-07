Five men shot near Oakland elementary school: police

article

Five men were shot Sunday night in one East Oakland incident that left one victim in critical condition, according to police.

The men were shot just before 9:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Ygnacio Avenue, about a block away from Horace Mann Elementary School, police said.

All of the victims are Oakland residents.

Police didn't provide any other details.

