'F**k this place!' Airline pilot blasts Bay Area, liberals in expletive-filled rant

An airline pilot's expletive-laden rant against the Bay Area was caught on a hot mic as he awaited takeoff.

The verbal tirade was captured over the Mineta San Jose International Airport’s air traffic control scanner on March 13 and archived by Live ATC.

The audio is choppy and the context around the rant remains unclear, according to travel site One Mile at a Time, who was first to report the incident.

"F—k this place, goddamn liberal f—ks" the unidentified pilot is heard saying. He later continued with, "F—king weirdos, probably driving around in f—king Hyundais, f—king roads and sh*t that go slow as f—k."

The audio is available above.

He makes another bizarre statement, "You don’t have balls unless you’re f—king rolling coal man, g—ddamnit," presumably in reference to the thick black exhaust that accompanies a diesel engine.

Advertisement

The pilot in question reportedly works for Southwest Airlines according to SFGATE, though the company would not identify the pilot.

"Our corporate culture is built on a tenet of treating others with concern and dignity and the comments are inconsistent with the professional behavior and overall respect that we require from our Employees," a spokesman told the news outlet.