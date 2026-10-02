San Francisco Fleet Week: Guide to 2026 events
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - It’s October, and that means a San Francisco tradition is right around the corner: Fleet Week, the annual, week-long event that brings military ships and their crews to the city.
While vessels have yet to arrive in the city, the official calendar of Fleet Week events has been made available online, and there’s plenty to do.
Celebrate Fleet Week
Local perspective:
Fleet Week officially begins Sunday, Oct. 4. Military bands will begin performing concerts around the city the following day, and ship tours will commence on Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.
Tours are free of charge, and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attendees will be able to tour ships from the U.S. Navy, as well as from the Colombian and Canadian navies. Tours will be held every day through the end of Fleet Week.
The air show will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between noon and 4 p.m. The show is free, but reserved seats are available online for a fee. The event will feature performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, The Patriots Jet Team, and more.
The Parade of Ships is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, between 11 a.m. and noon, during which time a procession of military ships, led by the San Francisco Fire Department, will sail into the Bay, passing under the Golden Gate Bridge on their route.
Fleet Week event schedule
Timeline:
A map of where events are being held can be found here.
Locations and times for the concerts can be accessed on the Fleet Week website.
The 2026 Fleet Week schedule is:
Tuesday, Oct. 6:
- 12:30 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Quintet at Salesforce Park
- 6 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Band at Noe Valley Town Square
Wednesday, Oct. 7:
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Ship tours at Pier 27
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ship tours at Pier 35
- 11:30 a.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Quintet at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center, behind Building 7
- 2 p.m. — USAF Band of Golden West Brass at Ghirardelli Square
- 3 p.m. — Navy Band SW Woodwind Quintet at Grace Cathedral
- 5 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Band at Huntington Park
- 5 p.m. — Navy Band SW Brass Band at Osaka Way in Japantown
- 5 p.m. — USAF Band of Golden West - Mobility at Pier 39
Thursday, Oct. 8:
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ship tours at Pier 35
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ship tours at Pier 27
- Noon — Navy Band SW Woodwind Quintet at the Ferry Building’s back plaza
- 1 p.m. — USAF Band of Golden West Brass at Crab Wheel Plaza
- 5 p.m. — USAF Band of Golden West - Mobility at Pier 39
- 5 p.m. — Navy Band SW Brass Band at Jane Warner Plaza
- 6 p.m. — Honor our Fallen Marines Memorial, featuring the 1st Marine Division Ceremonial Band at Marine’s Memorial Theatre
- 7 p.m. — Navy Band SW Destroyers at American Legion Cathay Post 384
Friday, Oct. 9:
- 11 a.m. to noon — Parade of Ships along the waterfront
- Noon to 4 p.m. — Fleet Week Air Show at Marina Green
- Noon — 1st Marine Division Brass Band at Patricia’s Green
- Noon — Navy Band SW Brass Band at the Golden Gate Park Band Shell
- Noon — USAF Band of Golden West - Mobility at Crab Wheel Plaza
- Noon — 191st Army Woodwind Quintet at Presidio Tunnel Tops
- 4 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Popular Music Group at Union Square
- 4 p.m. — Navy Band SW Woodwind Quintet at Glen Park Library
- 5 p.m. — Navy Band SW Destroyers at Pier 39
- 5 p.m. — USAF Band of Golden West Brass at Ghirardelli Square
- 5 p.m. — Navy Band Southwest Brass Band at the Powell Street Cable Car Turnaround
- 6 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Band at Chinatown Night Market
Saturday, Oct. 10
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ship tours at Pier 35
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ship tours at Pier 27
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — K9 Heroes at Duboce Park
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Fleet Fest at Fisherman’s Wharf
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Fleet Fest at Pier 27
- 11 a.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Band at Fleet Fest
- 11 a.m. — Navy Band SW Brass Band at Duboce Park
- Noon to 4 p.m. — Fleet Week Air Show at Marina Green
- Noon — USAF Band of Golden West - Rock Band Mobility at Fleet Fest
- Noon — 191st Army Jazz Ensemble at Ghirardelli Square
- 1 p.m. — USAF Band of Golden West Brass at India Basin Waterfront Park
- 2 p.m. — Navy Band SW Woodwind Quintet at Sunset Branch Library
- 4 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Band/Quintet at West Portal Patio
- 5 p.m. — Navy Band SW Brass Band at Fleet Fest
- 5 p.m. — Navy Band SW Destroyers at Pier 39
- 8 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Band & Popular Music Group at Westwood World
Sunday, Oct. 11:
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ship Tours at Pier 35
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ship tours at Pier 27
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Fleet Fest at Fisherman’s Wharf
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Fleet Fest at Pier 27
- 11 a.m. — USAF Band of Golden West Travis Brass Band at Fleet Fest
- Noon to 4 p.m. — Fleet Week Air Show at Marina Green
- Noon — US Naval Sea Cadet Corps Band of the West Division at Fleet Fest
- 12:30 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Ceremonial Band at the Italian Heritage Parade
- 12:30 p.m. — Navy Band SW Parade Band at the Italian Heritage Parade
- 2 p.m. — 191st Army Big Band at Fleet Fest
- 3 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Quintet/Woodwind Quintet at the San Francisco Zoo’s Leaping Lemur Cafe
- 5 p.m. — USAF Band of Golden West - Mobility at Pier 39
Monday, Oct. 12:
- 9 a.m. to noon — Ship tours at Pier 35
- 9 a.m. to noon — 1st Marine Division Ceremonial Band at the Golden Gate Park Bandshell
The Source: Information in this story came from Fleet Week's calendar of events.