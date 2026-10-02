San Francisco Fleet Week: Guide to 2026 events

The Brief San Francisco's Fleet Week 2026 kicks off on Oct. 4. The annual event offers people a chance to tour military ships and see performances around the city from military bands. Fleet Week will also include airshows from the Blue Angels and other flight groups.



It’s October, and that means a San Francisco tradition is right around the corner: Fleet Week, the annual, week-long event that brings military ships and their crews to the city.

While vessels have yet to arrive in the city, the official calendar of Fleet Week events has been made available online, and there’s plenty to do.

Celebrate Fleet Week

Local perspective:

Fleet Week officially begins Sunday, Oct. 4. Military bands will begin performing concerts around the city the following day, and ship tours will commence on Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

Tours are free of charge, and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees will be able to tour ships from the U.S. Navy, as well as from the Colombian and Canadian navies. Tours will be held every day through the end of Fleet Week.

The air show will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between noon and 4 p.m. The show is free, but reserved seats are available online for a fee. The event will feature performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, The Patriots Jet Team, and more.

The Parade of Ships is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, between 11 a.m. and noon, during which time a procession of military ships, led by the San Francisco Fire Department, will sail into the Bay, passing under the Golden Gate Bridge on their route.

Fleet Week event schedule

Timeline:

A map of where events are being held can be found here .

Locations and times for the concerts can be accessed on the Fleet Week website .

The 2026 Fleet Week schedule is:

Tuesday, Oct. 6:

12:30 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Quintet at Salesforce Park

6 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Band at Noe Valley Town Square

Wednesday, Oct. 7:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Ship tours at Pier 27

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ship tours at Pier 35

11:30 a.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Quintet at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center, behind Building 7

2 p.m. — USAF Band of Golden West Brass at Ghirardelli Square

3 p.m. — Navy Band SW Woodwind Quintet at Grace Cathedral

5 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Band at Huntington Park

5 p.m. — Navy Band SW Brass Band at Osaka Way in Japantown

5 p.m. — USAF Band of Golden West - Mobility at Pier 39

Thursday, Oct. 8:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ship tours at Pier 35

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ship tours at Pier 27

Noon — Navy Band SW Woodwind Quintet at the Ferry Building’s back plaza

1 p.m. — USAF Band of Golden West Brass at Crab Wheel Plaza

5 p.m. — USAF Band of Golden West - Mobility at Pier 39

5 p.m. — Navy Band SW Brass Band at Jane Warner Plaza

6 p.m. — Honor our Fallen Marines Memorial, featuring the 1st Marine Division Ceremonial Band at Marine’s Memorial Theatre

7 p.m. — Navy Band SW Destroyers at American Legion Cathay Post 384

Friday, Oct. 9:

11 a.m. to noon — Parade of Ships along the waterfront

Noon to 4 p.m. — Fleet Week Air Show at Marina Green

Noon — 1st Marine Division Brass Band at Patricia’s Green

Noon — Navy Band SW Brass Band at the Golden Gate Park Band Shell

Noon — USAF Band of Golden West - Mobility at Crab Wheel Plaza

Noon — 191st Army Woodwind Quintet at Presidio Tunnel Tops

4 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Popular Music Group at Union Square

4 p.m. — Navy Band SW Woodwind Quintet at Glen Park Library

5 p.m. — Navy Band SW Destroyers at Pier 39

5 p.m. — USAF Band of Golden West Brass at Ghirardelli Square

5 p.m. — Navy Band Southwest Brass Band at the Powell Street Cable Car Turnaround

6 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Band at Chinatown Night Market

Saturday, Oct. 10

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ship tours at Pier 35

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ship tours at Pier 27

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — K9 Heroes at Duboce Park

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Fleet Fest at Fisherman’s Wharf

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Fleet Fest at Pier 27

11 a.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Band at Fleet Fest

11 a.m. — Navy Band SW Brass Band at Duboce Park

Noon to 4 p.m. — Fleet Week Air Show at Marina Green

Noon — USAF Band of Golden West - Rock Band Mobility at Fleet Fest

Noon — 191st Army Jazz Ensemble at Ghirardelli Square

1 p.m. — USAF Band of Golden West Brass at India Basin Waterfront Park

2 p.m. — Navy Band SW Woodwind Quintet at Sunset Branch Library

4 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Band/Quintet at West Portal Patio

5 p.m. — Navy Band SW Brass Band at Fleet Fest

5 p.m. — Navy Band SW Destroyers at Pier 39

8 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Band & Popular Music Group at Westwood World

Sunday, Oct. 11:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ship Tours at Pier 35

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ship tours at Pier 27

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Fleet Fest at Fisherman’s Wharf

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Fleet Fest at Pier 27

11 a.m. — USAF Band of Golden West Travis Brass Band at Fleet Fest

Noon to 4 p.m. — Fleet Week Air Show at Marina Green

Noon — US Naval Sea Cadet Corps Band of the West Division at Fleet Fest

12:30 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Ceremonial Band at the Italian Heritage Parade

12:30 p.m. — Navy Band SW Parade Band at the Italian Heritage Parade

2 p.m. — 191st Army Big Band at Fleet Fest

3 p.m. — 1st Marine Division Brass Quintet/Woodwind Quintet at the San Francisco Zoo’s Leaping Lemur Cafe

5 p.m. — USAF Band of Golden West - Mobility at Pier 39

Monday, Oct. 12:

9 a.m. to noon — Ship tours at Pier 35

9 a.m. to noon — 1st Marine Division Ceremonial Band at the Golden Gate Park Bandshell