Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay
8
High Wind Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

Flooding along Guadalupe River, Ross Creek expected

By KTVU staff
Published 
Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Storm coming, cloud rain

Steve Paulson said a storm is coming. This afternoon will see cloud and rain.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The City of San Jose on Tuesday advised residents to prepare for localized flooding as the atmospheric river approaches. 

The heavy rains expected to arrive in the evening should continue in the morning and may contribute to flooding for the Guadalupe River along Willow Street as well as Ross Creek in the Cherry Area. 

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in parts of Santa Clara County on Tuesday. Heavy rains are expected to start around 10 p.m. and may have up to 6 inches with potential wind gusts of 20-30 mph and localized gusts of up to 60 mph.
 

A list of sandbag distribution sites in the South Bay

City workers are notifying homeless populations who have encampments along the river banks in these potentially impacted areas. 

San Jose has an Incident Management Team in place as part of their Emergency Operations Center. 

San Jose city councilmember Dev Davis said in an email, the city has plans in place to open an evacuation center at the Camden Community Center if needed.

Potential weather hazards include localized flooding, down trees and power lines, slick roads and highways and debris flow/mudslides in burn scar areas. 

Per the city's news release, residents in the potentially impacted areas should take the following precautions:

  • Monitor the news and follow the City of San José on Facebook and Twitter for regular updates.
  • Be ready and tell neighbors to be ready to evacuate, if needed.
  • Protect your property with sandbags
  • Seniors or mobility impaired: Ask family or friends to get you now.
  • Move valuable items to a higher or secure place
  • Consider moving pets now
  • Be ready to move your car/s to high ground
  • Pack a bag with important documents, medicines, spare clothes.
  • Report blocked drains and other storm-related issues at 408-794-1900

County residents can sign up for emergency alerts at www.alertscc.org

Sandbag Locations: 

Mabury Service Yard
1404 Mabury Rd
San Jose, CA 95133
Outside Front Gate

Paul Moore Park
1426 Hillsdale Ave
San Jose, CA 95118
Myrtle Ave C/S Cherry Ave

Palo Alto: 1925 Embarcadero Road, adjacent to Palo Alto Air Terminal

Alviso: behind George Mayne Elementary School, 5030 N. 1st Street, (entrance on Wilson Way behind school)

San Jose: City Central Service Yard, 1661 Senter Road at Phelan Ave., San Jose, CA 95122 

San Jose: Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse,  Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Avenue, San Jose, CA 95123

Morgan Hill: El Toro Fire Station, 18300 Old Monterey Road

Complete sandbag information from Valley Water

Bay City News contributed to this story.