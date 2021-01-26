Flooding along Guadalupe River, Ross Creek expected

The City of San Jose on Tuesday advised residents to prepare for localized flooding as the atmospheric river approaches.

The heavy rains expected to arrive in the evening should continue in the morning and may contribute to flooding for the Guadalupe River along Willow Street as well as Ross Creek in the Cherry Area.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in parts of Santa Clara County on Tuesday. Heavy rains are expected to start around 10 p.m. and may have up to 6 inches with potential wind gusts of 20-30 mph and localized gusts of up to 60 mph.



A list of sandbag distribution sites in the South Bay

City workers are notifying homeless populations who have encampments along the river banks in these potentially impacted areas.

San Jose has an Incident Management Team in place as part of their Emergency Operations Center.

San Jose city councilmember Dev Davis said in an email, the city has plans in place to open an evacuation center at the Camden Community Center if needed.

Potential weather hazards include localized flooding, down trees and power lines, slick roads and highways and debris flow/mudslides in burn scar areas.

Per the city's news release, residents in the potentially impacted areas should take the following precautions:

Monitor the news and follow the City of San José on Facebook and Twitter for regular updates.

Be ready and tell neighbors to be ready to evacuate, if needed.

Protect your property with sandbags

Seniors or mobility impaired: Ask family or friends to get you now.

Move valuable items to a higher or secure place

Consider moving pets now

Be ready to move your car/s to high ground

Pack a bag with important documents, medicines, spare clothes.

Report blocked drains and other storm-related issues at 408-794-1900

County residents can sign up for emergency alerts at www.alertscc.org

Sandbag Locations:

Mabury Service Yard

1404 Mabury Rd

San Jose, CA 95133

Outside Front Gate

Paul Moore Park

1426 Hillsdale Ave

San Jose, CA 95118

Myrtle Ave C/S Cherry Ave

Palo Alto: 1925 Embarcadero Road, adjacent to Palo Alto Air Terminal

Alviso: behind George Mayne Elementary School, 5030 N. 1st Street, (entrance on Wilson Way behind school)

San Jose: City Central Service Yard, 1661 Senter Road at Phelan Ave., San Jose, CA 95122

San Jose: Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse, Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Avenue, San Jose, CA 95123

Morgan Hill: El Toro Fire Station, 18300 Old Monterey Road

Complete sandbag information from Valley Water

Bay City News contributed to this story.