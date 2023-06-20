Flooding causes water shortage at San Quentin prison

A number of people incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison have been enduring a water shortage for the past couple of days following flooding incidents within the prison premises.

Corrections officials reported that water entered the facility from outside on Saturday morning, affecting two of the prison's housing areas.

In response, prison authorities have been escorting inmates to alternative shower and restroom facilities located in other areas of the prison. Additionally, water dispensers have been placed on every floor to provide inmates with drinking water.

As a consequence of the flooding, some of the prison's outdoor programs have been temporarily suspended until further notice. The impacted programs aim to offer recreational and rehabilitative activities for the incarcerated individuals.

The exact timeline for the restoration of running water within the affected housing areas remains uncertain at this time. Prison officials have not provided an estimate regarding when the issue will be resolved.