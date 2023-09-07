Florida man trying to cross the Atlantic in human-sized hamster wheel criminally charged

The Florida man who was stopped while trying to cross the Atlantic in a human-sized hamster wheel is now facing federal criminal charges.

This wasn't the first or even second time he's tried this.

Ray Baluchi claims he was attempting to make it all the way to the United Kingdom after he was found 70 nautical miles off of Georgia.

The coast guard had to negotiate with Baluchi for three days. Baluchi had also threatened to hurt himself or others.

He also displayed two knives and threatened to detonate a bomb, which he later said did not exist.

He was rescued by the coast guard under similar circumstances in 2014, 2016 and 2021.