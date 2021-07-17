Florida woman charged after 2-year-old dies in hot car

article

A Florida woman is facing criminal charges in the death of a 2-year-old child left in a hot vehicle, police say. Jail records showed Saturday that Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Police say Perez-Domingo was supposed to drive the young girl to daycare in Homestead early Friday morning. She drove the girl to her own home first -- the daycare wasn't open yet -- and then got distracted and forgot about the child until returning to the vehicle seven hours later.

Bond was set at $50,000, and no attorney was listed for the woman.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

