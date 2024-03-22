article

Oakland's new police chief is Floyd Mitchell, who was head of the Lubbock, Texas police until September, Mayor Sheng Thao announced Friday.

"Chief Mitchell is a strong leader and smart crime fighter who delivers results," Thao said in a video posted on social media. "His commitment to proven crime reduction strategies including proactive policing and strong officer-community engagement vaulted him to the top of the list."

Oakland had been without a chief since Thao fired LeRonne Armstrong more than a year ago. Armstrong was fired after a probe criticized the way he handled investigations into misconduct by Oakland officers.

The search for a replacement created protracted friction between Thao and the city's police commission, which had included Armstrong among the final candidates for the job he had lost.

Mitchell is expected to start working in late April or early May, the city said.

"As Oakland’s police chief I look forward to working together with our residents, businesses owners, city leadership, and members of the police commission to build a stronger and safer Oakland," Mitchell said in a statement. "I am excited about the opportunity to meet the members of the police department, interact with all the people who call this beautiful city home, and become an integral part of this special place."

Mitchell is stepping into a demanding position as residents and business owners have complained about violent crime, which rose in 2023. The Oakland Police Department is also overseen by a federal monitor who will remain in place until a series of reforms are implemented and upheld.

Mitchell, an Air Force veteran, led the Lubbock department from 2019 till September 2023 and has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

This is a developing story.