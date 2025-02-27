Flu season worst in 15 years

The Bay Area and U.S. are continuing to contend with the worst flu seasons in the last 15 years. To date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been 370,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths across the country tied to influenza. For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors say flu deaths nationwide have surpassed Covid deaths for the year.

"Some days I’m just going from room to room and everybody’s got flu," said Dr. Yasuko Fukuda, a San Francisco-based pediatrician at Pacific Pediatrics. "It has been very bad, and I think this is the hard part, knowing what the virus is going to do, because it’s super smart."

In California alone, more than 900 people have died of the flu since October, at least 15 of them children. Just this week a child in Stanislaus County, south of Stockton became the latest to die after contracting the flu.

Only around 45 percent of American adults have gotten their shot this winter.

"People come in and I tell them it’s not too late. It’s one of the best ways I can protect you," said Dr. Fukuda.

Infectious disease expert, Dr. Monica Gandhi of UCSF Health has also been busy administering shots.

"I just vaccinated three people today," said Dr. Gandhi.

She says declining vaccination rates over the last three years are partly to blame for the spike in this year's spread. Concerns about the safety of vaccines and misinformation amidst Covid have played a role.



"This shot is approved from two years onward. The bottom line is they are very safe shots," said Dr. Gandhi. "It’s tried and true, it’s not new technology. We’ve been using it for decades."

In addition to getting the shot, Dr. Gandhi says there are other steps people can take to further protect themselves.



"Stay away from people who are sick. Just move away if they’re sneezing or coughing," said Dr. Gandhi. "If you’re having a big indoor event, I would really recommend some ventilation. Have the windows open."

And importantly, doctors say stay home if you’re sick.

Healthcare professionals are also now concerned that there may be a delay to the upcoming vaccine schedule. The FDA has canceled its annual meeting to discuss next year's flu vaccine. The meeting usually covers which strains of influenza drugmakers need to focus on for the next flu season. So far, the FDA has not given a reason for the cancelation.

Featured article





