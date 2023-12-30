Gun violence restraining order filed against former SJPD cop

The San Jose police officer who resigned in November after his racist texts surfaced now has a gun violence restraining order against him.

The Mercury News reports that authorities have seized Mark McNamara's large weapon stockpile documents from last month say McNamara will not be able to access his 18 firearms until May.

This seizure was prompted by the ongoing civil lawsuit against the city where McNamara wounded a man in a 2022 shooting at a taquería.