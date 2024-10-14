Folsom prison death investigated as homicide

A man's death at a state prison in Folsom is being investigated as a homicide, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Kyle Cooper’s death on Saturday is the third suspected homicide in the Folsom prison announced in the past four months, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Cooper was found unresponsive with head trauma in his cell at California State Prison, Sacramento, around 3:55 a.m., CDCR said.

The 50-year-old was pronounced deceased at 5:40 a.m. by a doctor at a hospital, according to CDCR. The coroner has not determined the cause of death.

His cellmate, Rahshan Mackey, has been placed in restricted housing pending an investigation in connection with Cooper's death, prison officials said.

Mackey, 38, was transferred to Folsom Prison from Alameda County on March 26, 2021, and sentenced to 23 years for voluntary manslaughter with an enhancement for personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon as a second striker, according to CDCR. He received an additional two years and eight months for assault with a deadly weapon.

Cooper was transferred from Sacramento County Main Jail on Aug. 11, 2015 and sentenced to 37 years for robbery and firearms possession charges as a second striker.