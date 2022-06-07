For 1st time since 2014, there won't be an incumbent running for San Jose mayor

For the first time since 2014, there will not be an incumbent running for mayor in San Jose as the current mayor, Sam Liccardo, is being termed out after serving the city for two terms.

Voters on Tuesday will have to decide between Cindy Chavez, Dev Davis, James Spence, Marshall Woodmansee, Matt Mahan, Raul Peraliz and Travis Hill.

The front-runners in this race are those who already hold government offices and the big headlines are how much they are raising. A candidate must win by more than 50% to avoid a run-off in November.

According to San Jose Spotlight, political action committees are pouring money into this race raising millions of dollars for the top four candidates.

Campaign money for current Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez is exceeding the rest by topping $1 million.

There will be more changes coming to the entire city council as four out of nine council seats are up for grabs, three of which also don't have incumbent candidates.

There is a fifth seat on the ballot, but the incumbent is running unopposed.



Polls will open at 7 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m.

Every California voter should have already received a mail-in ballot by now.

Voters can postmark the ballot by Tuesday or drop it off at a ballot box. Voting in person also works.

Usually in years past, voters would have to vote at a designated location, but this election cycle, voters can now cast a ballot at any vote center in Santa Clara County.



