Research shows foreign tourism is down in the U.S.

This year, Americans set new domestic travel records for Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. But international travel to the U.S. was not so good, for a variety of reasons.

Experts say the lower numbers reflect foreign national pride, anger, disgust, and fear.

A travel research company, Tourism Economics, predicts the U.S. will have 8.2% fewer foreign visitors this year. That is fewer travelers than came before the pandemic.

Experts cite political uncertainty in the U.S., perceptions that Americans do not want them, uncertain immigration rules and anti-foreign political rhetoric.

Add to that, a proposal to add a $250 "visa integrity fee" to the current $185 cost of a business or tourist visa.

That explains why, as of Labor Day, U.S. air ticket prices are down 6%, hotels down 11% and car rentals down 3%.

Las Vegas, a major indicator of U.S. tourism, had an 11% decline in visitors overall. That includes 42% fewer Canadians, with airline bookings from Canada down 70%.

Canadian and Mexican visitors represent half of all foreign travel to the U.S. European and Asian travelers to the U.S. are down too.

"Prices have remained reasonable, especially for hotels," said Clint Henderson, from the travel website The Points Guy. "For instance, I can fly from New York to San Francisco sometimes for as low as $300."

Travel experts who have access to a lot of data have offered explanations for the dearth in foreign visitors, but KTVU asked folks at Oakland International Airport what they think about the lack of international visitation.

"We have friends in Canada. They don't want to some here right now and if I was coming from Mexico, and I was from Mexico, I wouldn't want to come here. I'd be scared and it's all the things that Trump is doing," said Tanya Bowens.

"The numbers don't lie, and then there's the whole Gulf of America incident so, you know, that would make sense to me," said Megan Kommer.

"President Trump… I mean, he's doing all these tariffs and all these things and snatching people off the street, snatching kids from their parents. I wouldn't want to come here right now. I'd be scared to come here right now," said Marvis Bowens.

Julie Ugale said travels to 56 countries for her financial work, and said she has heard negative opinions of the U.S. while abroad.

"You don't hear anything positive and you kind of get scared going into a country where you feel like you know, but you don't know anymore. I think that's what it is," said Ugale.

Added all up, the drop in tourism will be a roughly $64 billion hit to the U.S.