Former Antioch police officer found guilty of conspiracy against civil rights

A federal jury on Friday convicted former Antioch police officer Devon Wenger of one count of conspiracy to deprive citizens of their civil rights.

The verdict is the conclusion to a seven-day trial before Senior U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White.

According to court documents and evidence presented at the trial, Wenger, 33, conspired with other Antioch police officers to "use unreasonable force to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate residents of Antioch, California."

"This case is part of a broader investigation that began in 2021 into misconduct by several officers entrusted to protect the public, including actions that fall under the broad category of crimes involving moral turpitude," Diana Becton, Contra Costa County District Attorney said in a press release.

Wenger was found guilty in April of conspiracy to distribute steroids and obstruction of justice. He is one of 14 ex-Antioch and Pittsburg officers charged in August 2023 in a wide-ranging scandal ranging from excessive force to fraud.

According to evidence presented at the trial, Wenger and two colleagues, Morteza Amiri and Eric Rombough communicated with each other and others about plans to use excessive force against people in the Antioch area. That excessive force took the shape of deploying a K9 unit, using a 40mm "less lethal" launcher and other unnecessary violence. Evidence showed Wenger also withheld form his police reports and other official documents the details about use of excessive force.

Wenger is being held pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 2 of this year. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.