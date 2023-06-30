Former FCI Dublin warden serving prison sentence in Iowa

Former Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin warden Ray J. Garcia is spending his nearly six-year prison sentence in Iowa, and he's being overseen by a Kansas facility, KTVU has learned.

Victim's advocates told KTVU on Friday that they have received notice that Garcia is being held at the Iowa State Penitentiary. His release date is scheduled for May 6, 2028.

A federal jury convicted Garcia in December 2022 of eight counts of sex abuse and lying to the FBI.

U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sentenced Garcia to 5 years and 10 months in prison, which he began on May 19.

According to the Bureau of Prisons inmate locator, Garcia is being monitored by RRM Kansas City, a residential reentry management field office.

On Friday, BOP spokesman Benjamin O'Cone told KTVU that Garcia is not in a halfway house, but the Kansas office is "providing oversight of his incarceration."

It's unclear why the Kansas office would be providing this oversight.

O'Cone would not explain more.

Earlier, a source told KTVU that Garcia was serving his sentence in a state prison because the former warden has intimate knowledge of the federal prison security system.

Garcia the first warden in the United States to be sentenced on sex crimes.