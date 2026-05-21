Former Livermore LDS bishop charged with sexually assaulting boys over decade

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The Brief Former Livermore LDS bishop Michael Delar Morris, 76, faces 18 felony charges involving the alleged sexual assault of four boys between 1991 and 2001. Prosecutors say Morris abused his position of trust while leading a young men’s group at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregation in Livermore. Morris remains in custody on $920,000 bail.



A former bishop at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregation in Livermore is facing multiple felony charges accusing him of sexually assaulting boys over the course of a decade.

Michael Delar Morris, 76, led a young men’s group at the Livermore church. Prosecutors say the allegations involve multiple victims and date back to the 1990s and early 2000s.

Charges span a decade

What we know:

Morris has been charged with 18 felony counts of nonforcible sexual assault involving four alleged victims. Authorities say the alleged abuse occurred between 1991 and 2001 in Livermore.

This case involves deeply troubling allegations of abuse of trust and authority involving children," Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said.

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Victim’s family speaks put

What they're saying:

The wife of one alleged victim said, "It’s hard to acknowledge the humanity of someone who has done what that person did to all these boys."

Custody status

Morris remains in custody. Bail has been set at $920,000.

KTVU’s Henry Lee will have a full report during the evening newscast.