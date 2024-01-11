Expand / Collapse search

Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announces run for state treasurer

By KTVU Staff
Oakland
Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf speaks to students at Edna Brewer Middle School about the U.S. Constitution on January 19, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. - Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has announced her run for California state treasurer in the 2026 election.

Schaaf emphasized her commitment to leveraging her experience and dedication to a safe and sustainable future for all Californians in her pursuit of the position.

Her platform centers on streamlining the state's expenditure of funds designated for addressing homelessness and building affordable housing.

"I served as the executive of one of the largest cities in California, overseeing a multi-billion dollar budget and managing dozens of departments and programs. I'm running for Treasurer because I have the skills and experience to make a difference at the state level," she said on her campaign website.

Schaaf served eight years as Oakland's mayor and is the first candidate to enter the race.

Current Treasurer Fiona Ma is seeking the position of lieutenant governor.