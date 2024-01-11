Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announces run for state treasurer

article

Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has announced her run for California state treasurer in the 2026 election.

Schaaf emphasized her commitment to leveraging her experience and dedication to a safe and sustainable future for all Californians in her pursuit of the position.

Her platform centers on streamlining the state's expenditure of funds designated for addressing homelessness and building affordable housing.

Featured article

"I served as the executive of one of the largest cities in California, overseeing a multi-billion dollar budget and managing dozens of departments and programs. I'm running for Treasurer because I have the skills and experience to make a difference at the state level," she said on her campaign website.

Schaaf served eight years as Oakland's mayor and is the first candidate to enter the race.

Current Treasurer Fiona Ma is seeking the position of lieutenant governor.