Former Oakland police captain 'released' from park district job

article

A former captain with the Oakland police department has now also lost his job at the East Bay Regional Park District.

Wilson Lau was "released at the close of business" on March 23, according to park district spokesman Dave Mason.

Mason declined to say on what ground Lau left the job. Efforts to speak to Lau have been unsuccessful.

The East Bay Times first reported Lau's departure.

Lau resigned from OPD sometime between May and July 2022, after an independent investigation by the law firm, Clarence Dyer and Cohen, found he ordered a subordinate to water down a report fingering Sgt. Michael Chung of being involved in a hit-and-run in San Francisco.

That independent investigation also led to the firing of Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong in February.

Chung is still on paid administrative leave with OPD.