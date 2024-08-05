Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick on Sunday hit two pedestrians while driving in New Orleans, police said.

Kirkpatrick is now the New Orleans police chief and was on duty driving a police vehicle when she struck a man and a woman.

The woman was treated for minor injuries, the man was not hurt.

The New Orleans Police Department says a breathalyzer showed no evidence of alcohol.

Results from a urinalysis are expected within a few days.

Kirkpatrick was fired as Oakland's police chief four years ago after clashing with the police commission.

A jury awarded her $1.5 million for wrongful termination.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.