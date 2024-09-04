Former Pittsburg officer sentenced for wire fraud

A former police officer in Pittsburg was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for wire fraud.

U.S. attorneys said Patrick Berhan enrolled his girlfriend to take online college courses for him so he could receive a pay raise.

Court documents revealed that Berhan was then paid by other officers for her to do the same.

Berhan was linked to a scandal that also found several other Pittsburg and Antioch officers distributing drugs, including steroids.

According to the East Bay Times, Berhan apologized at his sentencing hearing.

"I was surrounded by negativity," Berhan said of being a Pittsburg police officer. "Over time, I felt my moral compass shifting. I was willing to cut corners, or I guess you would say cheat to win. I was willing to do it with school. I was willing to do it with steroids…things I deeply regret to this day."



