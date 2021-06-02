Former San Francisco Public Works director arrested for attempted robbery

article

The former director of the San Francisco Department of Public Works was arrested Wednesday after he tried to rob a victim of their property with a knife.

Police from the Bayview Station responded to a business on the 1000 block of Marin Street after receiving reports of a person with a knife.

Once they arrived at the scene, police learned the suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Mohammed Nuru, demanded the victim's property and produced a knife.

The victim fled the scene, fearing for his safety, police said.

Officers located Nuru and arrested him without incident. He's been booked at the San Francisco County Jail for attempted robbery.

Nuru made headlines in January 2020 when the Department of Justice announced an indictment against him and a San Francisco restaurant owner on corruption and bribery charges. He quit his job following the indictment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text-a-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.