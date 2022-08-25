Former San Francisco Public Works head Mohammed Nuru to be sentenced

The former head of San Francisco's Public Works Department is scheduled on Thursday to be sentenced in federal court.



Mohammed Nuru resigned in 2020 after the FBI accused him of a scheme, involving bribes and kickbacks on city contracts.

Nuru faces up to 20 years in prison after admitting to an extensive list of instances in which he accepted money, trips, jewelry, wine and other goods and services from city contractors in exchange for favors and information about city business.

Prosecutors want Nuru to be sentenced to nine years in prison.

Nuru's attorneys are asking that he be sentenced to three years in prison, because he's at risk of COVID because of health problems.

They also expect he'll be forced to give up his $7,000-a-month pension.

