Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith convicted of corruption, misconduct

Just days after former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retired, she was found guilty of six civil counts of corruption and willful conduct.

The trial against Smith stems from a 2021 Santa Clara County civil grand jury.

Acting Sheriff Ken Binder said he respects the court's decision and is looking forward to turning the page.

"The actions of a few people are not a reflection of the great work that our deputies do every day," Binder said. "The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office are looking forward to new beginnings, with the Sheriff election coming up next week."

Smith retired on Halloween after nearly a half-century in law enforcement.

The trial against the embattled sheriff involved allegations that Smith’s office traded concealed weapons permits for donations to her reelection campaign and mismanaged the jails, where mentally ill inmates died or were injured.

Smith was also accused of withholding documents concerning an internal affairs jail investigation and lying on campaign finance forms.