Henry Kissinger, political scientist and former secretary of state, dies at 100

Henry Kissinger, who was appointed U.S. secretary of state by President Richard Nixon in 1973 and known for his work in the Vietnam War’s Paris accords, has died. He was 100 years old.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Kissinger’s consulting firm on Wednesday. Kissinger died in his home in Connecticut.

With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes manipulation of power, Kissinger exerted uncommon influence on global affairs under Nixon and President Gerald Ford, earning both vilification and the Nobel Peace Prize. Decades later, his name still provoked impassioned debate over foreign policy landmarks long past.

Kissinger’s power grew during the turmoil of Watergate, when the politically attuned diplomat assumed a role akin to co-president to the weakened Nixon.

"No doubt my vanity was piqued," Kissinger later wrote of his expanding influence. "But the dominant emotion was a premonition of catastrophe."

Born Heinz Alfred Kissinger on May 27, 1923, in Fürth, a city in northern Bavaria, Germany, Kissinger was raised by Paula Stern, a wealthy school teacher born to a prominent family.

Kissinger grew up in an Orthodox Jewish household, but his family soon faced severe antisemitism amid the rise of Nazism in Germany following the nation’s defeat in World War I. Fearing persecution from the tyrannical Nazi government, Kissinger’s family eventually fled to the United States in 1928 when he was 15 years old.

When they arrived in New York City, Kissinger’s family lost everything. They were extremely poor, forcing Kissinger to work at a shaving brush factory to support his relatives. He enrolled in George Washington High School where he excelled as a student.

Kissinger eventually became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1943 and was drafted into the army, returning to the home he fled to fight the Nazi regime. There, he served as a rifleman stationed in France and eventually worked as an intelligence officer in Germany.

Upon returning home after the war, Kissinger enrolled at Harvard University where he studied political history and eventually went on to pursue a Ph.D. in government. He eventually received an offer to work as a faculty member in Harvard’s Department of Government in 1954.

Nearly 10 years later while still teaching at Harvard, Kissinger worked as an advisor to former U.S. Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson regarding matters of American foreign policy.

Kissinger caught the eye of Nixon, who appointed him as national security advisor where he served from 1969-1975. Kissinger was eventually nominated as secretary of state in 1973.

Kissinger went on to become one of the most influential and controversial politicians in American history.

In 1973, Kissinger was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace with former North Vietnam politician Le Duc Tho for their efforts in negotiating a ceasefire and eventual peaceful settlement of the Vietnam War.

Kissinger also played a key role in reopening critical negotiations with the former Soviet Union which eventually led to the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT) in 1969. Kissinger also worked to help establish the first official U.S. contact with the People’s Republic of China in 1972 since the Chinese Communist Revolution of 1949.

Many political historians might argue that Kissinger’s political prowess helped shape international policies that have had a lasting effect to this day.

Kissinger once famously said "only rarely in history do statesmen find an environment in which all factors are so malleable; before us, I thought, was the chance to shape events, to build a new world, harnessing the energy and dreams of the American people and mankind's hopes."

As Kissinger turned 100 in May 2023, his son David wrote in The Washington Post that his father’s centenary "might have an air of inevitability for anyone familiar with his force of character and love of historical symbolism. Not only has he outlived most of his peers, eminent detractors and students, but he has also remained indefatigably active throughout his 90s."

Asked during a CBS interview in the leadup to his 100th birthday about those who view his conduct of foreign policy over the years as a kind of "criminality," Kissinger was nothing but dismissive.

"That’s a reflection of their ignorance," Kissinger said. "It wasn’t conceived that way. It wasn’t conducted that way."

Tributes for Kissinger from prominent U.S. officials poured immediately upon word of his death. Former President George W. Bush said the U.S. "lost one of the most dependable and distinctive voices on foreign affairs" and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Kissinger was "endlessly generous with the wisdom gained over the course of an extraordinary life."

Kissinger had two children, Elizabeth and David, from his first marriage.

