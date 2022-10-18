Former San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence and his wife, Lexi, have publicly endorsed proposition J.

If passed, proposition J would permanently keep cars off of John F Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park.

The couple appears in a TV commercial together for the measure. In the ad, the Pence's are seen walking through the park. They say keeping cars out of the park for good would create a safer San Francisco.

San Francisco voters will vote on Prop J during the Nov. 8 election.