Former SF Giant Hunter Pence endorses Prop J

By KTVU staff
Former San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence and his wife Lexi have publicly endorsed proposition J, a measure that would permanently keep cars off of John F Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park.

The couple appears in a TV commercial together for the measure. In the ad, the Pence's are seen walking through the park. They say keeping cars out of the park for good would create a safer San Francisco. 

San Francisco voters will vote on Prop J during the Nov. 8 election. 