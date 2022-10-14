2022 midterm election: what to know about voting in California

The 2022 midterm election is Tuesday, November 8. Here is a resource guide with some helpful links for voting in person or by a ballot mailed to your home in California.

Voting early

The early vote-by-mail ballot voting period is from October 11 through November 8, 2022. Some cities and towns open locations where voters may cast ballots in person before Election Day.

Every registered voter in California will receive a vote-by-mail ballot. They were due to be mailed out by October 11.

There are drop boxes where the ballots can be returned. They are open now.

These ballots can also be sent through the mail. They must be postmarked by November 8 and received by November 15 to be counted in the results.

To see what early voting centers and drop-off ballot locations are open near you, click here.

Election Day voting

November 8 is Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Every county in the state has sites where voters can fill out their ballots in person. Ballots completed at home may also be brought to local polling sites.

Register to vote:

Visit the California Secretary of State website for California residents who want to be voters: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your voter registration status, here.

There is also the option to pre-register to vote for 16- and 17-year-olds living in California so they are immediately ready to vote on their 18th birthday.

Track your mail-in ballot:

You can check when your vote-by-mail ballot is mailed, received and counted on the Secretary of State's Where's my Ballot? site.