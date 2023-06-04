Former SF Giants manager Roger Craig dead at 93

article

Roger Craig, manager of the San Francisco Giants for eight years, has died.

Craig managed the team from 1985 to 1992 and earned 586 wins for the Giants. His wins were the sixth-most in the Giants' history and third-most in the San Francisco era, the team said.

Nicknamed the "Humm Baby," Craig won two division titles and one National League pennant.

He was 93 years old.