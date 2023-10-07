Former SF Giants pitcher Jim Poole dead at 57

article

Former pitcher with the San Francisco Giants Jim Poole has died, according to the team. Poole was 57.

ESPN reported he died Friday in the Atlanta area from complications from ALS, a brain condition also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was diagnosed with the disease two years ago.

The pitcher played with the Giants for at least three seasons, including in 1997 in that year's division-winning campaign.

In addition to his work with the Giants, he spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1990 after making it to the majors, according to ESPN.

He retired in 2000 and worked "tirelessly to raise awareness for [ALS]," according to an announcement made by his alma mater Georgia Tech. He is survived by his wife, three kids, and two grandkids.