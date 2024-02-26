Former Stanford employee cuts hair for the homeless

The former head of Stanford's Digital Language Lab is now a barber, using his talents to help the homeless.



Joseph Kautz visits encampments offering his services to anyone in need.

He says a new hair cut makes recipients feel better about themselves, and they can get a new outlook on life.

He calls his non-profit, Tent City Barbers, and he posts some of his work on TikTok.

His haircuts began in 2019 as he was finishing a cosmetology class in San Mateo.