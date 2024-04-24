San Jose police respond to report of bomb threat at City College

article

The San Jose Police Department says nothing suspicious was located and their search of City College's campus was complete Wednesday night after responding to a report of a bomb threat.

The campus, located on the 2100 block of Moorpark Avenue, had to be evacuated and classes were canceled. Police said the incident began at around 5 p.m.

In an update on social media, police posted at 8:41 p.m. that the campus will reopen on Thursday morning and classes would resume as normally scheduled.

Officials had earlier asked people to avoid the area.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the bomb threat or how it was communicated to authorities.