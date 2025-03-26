Former student arrested on suspicion of assaulting Santa Rosa high school principal

article

A 17-year-old was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assaulting a high school principal in Santa Rosa, officials say.

The incident happened off campus after a former student entered Roseland Collegiate Prep High School this morning.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said at around 9 a.m., deputies responded to the report of an altercation in the area of the school.

Officials said the unidentified former student entered the school wearing a balaclava that covered his face and was seen wandering the campus.

School staff became concerned about the male suspect's presence and confronted him. The suspect left campus, but the school's principal followed him, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said the principal followed the suspect down Ursuline Road towards Old Redwood Highway and tried to take the suspect's photo. That's when officials say the suspect attacked the principal.

A bystander helped the principal subdue the suspect until sheriff's deputies arrived. The principal is said to have minor injuries from the assault.

The suspect was arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery and battery on a school official. Deputies said the suspect was not armed and there were no indications he was on campus to commit an act of violence. However, officials said due to laws regarding juvenile arrestees, they were not able to question the suspect about his motives for being on campus.

The school is part of the Roseland School District. This week, Santa Rosa City Schools approved bringing back school resource officers following a series of violent incidents at their high schools.