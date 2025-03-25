Santa Rosa school board votes to bring police officers back to campus

The Brief The Santa Rosa City Schools Board voted 4-2 to approve bringing back School Resource Officers (SROs) to campuses in response to rising violence. The program will cost an estimated $1.8 million, with funding still uncertain, and is slated to begin in July 2025 pending final approval from the City Council.



Following a series of violent incidents at its high schools, the Santa Rosa School Board voted 4-2 on Tuesday to approve an agreement with the city to bring police officers, known as School Resource Officers (SROs), back to campuses.

The decision comes in response to concerns about student safety after several recent violent events, including stabbings and drug overdoses.

The vote marks the return of the police officer program, which was suspended in 2020 following the death of George Floyd. The program would be reinstated under a three-year pilot, where officers will be tasked with responding to emergencies and addressing criminal activity on campus.

However, funding for the program remains uncertain. Adding one officer to each of the district's five high schools is estimated to cost $1.8 million, with an additional $400,000 needed for equipment and startup costs. The district, already facing a significant budget deficit, is struggling to afford the program.

Public Debate on School Safety: Support and Opposition for SROs

What they're saying:

During the heated public comment portion of the meeting, parents, teachers, and students shared mixed opinions on the proposal. Many supporters argued that reintroducing SROs is a necessary step to ensure safety.

"Families have left this district because of safety," said parent Melissa Stewart. "We know that. We don’t need more data or polls. Over the last two years, students and families have begged for this program."

Kathryn Howell, President of the Santa Rosa Teachers Association, emphasized that while SROs are not a "sole solution" to school problems, they can be a vital part of the safety team.

On the other hand, some opponents raised concerns about the potential for heightened tensions between officers and students.

Angel Ortega, a staff member at Elsie Allen High School, questioned the effectiveness of SROs in preventing violence.

"SROs are not a guarantee to make schools safer. During school shootings at Uvalde and Parkland, and SROs present at those schools, and still, dozens of students were killed," Ortega said.

Omar Medina, a trustee who has been vocal in his opposition to police on campus, voted no.

"Police on our campuses? These are our schools, our places of learning. There are many students—whether it be a minority of students—that feel anxiety from officers being there in their presence," Medina said.

The numbers

The decision follows a troubling increase in incidents involving the Santa Rosa Police Department, which has responded to nearly 5,800 calls for service at schools over the last three years.

"That's an insane number of incidents on our campuses," said Trustee Mark Kirby. "I think it probably relates in a way that perhaps what we're doing currently on our campuses isn't working, and we need another layer."

The district’s plan will now go before the Santa Rosa City Council for final approval. If approved, the program is expected to begin in July 2025.

The Source: KTVU interviews, Santa Rosa City Schools agenda