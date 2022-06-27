Expand / Collapse search

Former U.S. Air Force sergeant-turned extremist pleads guilty to murder of sheriff's sergeant

By KTVU staff
Published 
Santa Cruz County
KTVU FOX 2
This booking photo from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shows Steven Carrillo on June 7, 2020. Photo: Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A former U.S. Air Force sergeant-turned extremist has pleaded guilty in the murder of a Santa Cruz County sheriff's sergeant. 

Steven Carrillo pleaded guilty to nine felony charges in the 2020 killing of Damon Gutzwiller in June 2020. He also admitted to being a member of the extremist group, the Grizzly Scouts. The group advocates the violent overthrow of the government. 

Sgt. Gutzwiller was ambushed in Ben Lomand as he investigated the deadly shooting of a federal officer in Oakland a week earlier. He was sentenced to 41 years in prison earlier this month in that shooting. 

Carrillo will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in August. 

Last month, a park in Aptos was named for Gutzwiller. 

