Former UC Davis student accused of deadly stabbings

A former University of California, Davis student was arrested for allegedly unleashing a series of stabbing attacks that left two people dead and a third person hurt.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel identified the suspect as 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez. Dominguez was enrolled at UC Davis up until last week, the chief said.

Police officers detained Dominguez at a park on Wednesday that was the site of the second deadly attack, Pytel said. Tipsters called police saying they had seen someone in the park who matched earlier descriptions of the attacker.

Dominguez had a knife in his backpack, Pytel said.

The first death was reported a week ago when officers found David Henry Breaux, 50, in the downtown Central Park, hunched over a bench where he often sat or slept.

The second victim, Karim Abou Najm, was a UC Davis student found Saturday night at Sycamore Park with multiple stab wounds.

A homeless woman who is in her 60s was the victim of Monday’s stabbing. She was stabbed multiple times through a tent, police said.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the stabbing attacks.