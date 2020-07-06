Forward progress stopped on grass fire burning east of Highway 80 in Crockett

article

Forward progress of a 150-acre grass fire burning in Crockett has been stopped. The fire started east of Highway 80 near the Cummings Skyway Monday afternoon.

Firefighters got the upper hand and said as of 4:40 p.m. it was 50% contained.

California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-Alert that closed at least one lane on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County for more than two hours. All lanes reopened just before 5 p.m. Cummings Skyway is closed.

It is not clear how the fire began. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District estimates the fire is at 60-acres. Cal Fire is air attacking the wildfire. Rodeo-Hercules Fire District are also battling the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.