Sources: Suspect snuck gun into Pittsburg police jail cell and shot officer

The Brief A convicted felon snuck a gun into the Pittsburg Police Department, sources say. The suspect shot an officer in the abdomen, and shot himself in the foot during a struggle. Despite being shot, the officer helped subdue the suspect with another officer.



KTVU has learned from multiple sources that an auto-theft suspect managed to sneak a gun into a holding cell at the Pittsburg Police Department, shoot an officer in the abdomen and ended up shooting himself in the foot before he was subdued during a chaotic struggle.

Gun jammed when suspect tried to fire second time, sources say

What we know:

And it could have been worse: sources say the suspect, Michael Arthur-Sanchez Martin, 31, who has a prior conviction for voluntary manslaughter, allegedly tried to shoot the injured officer a second time but his gun jammed.

Pittsburg Mayor Dionne Adams says she's grateful the officer is recovering.

"One of our officers is injured. We are continually praying to make sure that he pulls through safely and that he gets home to his family," Adams said.

Incident began with a car stop near Hwy 4

The backstory:

Sources say it all began when police pulled the suspect over for a traffic violation near Somersville Road and Highway 4 in Antioch. And realized the car was stolen. But he refused to immediately come out when ordered to, sources say.

He was eventually removed from the car and searched . He was taken in the back of a police car to the department's jail, where the officer secured his weapon in a lockbox.

That officer would have searched the suspect again.

Sources: suspect hid activity under blanket

What they're saying:

Sources say while in his jail cell, the suspect asked for - and got - a blanket. KTVU has learned surveillance video shows him using the blanket to cover his hands as he manipulated something while sitting on the toilet.

The suspect then repeatedly banged on the door, asking for water, as part of a ruse. A second officer opened the door and was pistol-whipped and shot. Despite being injured, the officer wrestled with the suspect, who ended up shooting himself in the foot.

A third officer heard sounds of a struggle on the police radio and helped subdue the suspect.

Sources say police are looking into whether the initial officer was negligent for failing to find the gun, and whether this weapon could have been disassembled into smaller parts during the car stop and then put back together in the jail cell.

Adams said, "We want to make sure we know all the details before we come to conclusions."

Don Cameron, a police practices expert and former officer with Berkeley and BART police, said, "I'm surprised that something wasn't found. I mean, you should be doing a thorough search just for drugs. You start at the top, and you work your way down."

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan