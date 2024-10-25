The founder of Cal's women's golf program died this week after a battle with breast cancer.

The athletics department confirmed Nancy McDaniel, 57, died Wednesday.

She started the women's golf program at Cal in 1995 and was head coach for 29 years before retiring in May.

Featured article

McDaniel created the team's annual "Teach for the Cure" fundraiser for cancer research after her 2015 diagnosis.

Sofie Aagaard, the current coach, said McDaniel was known for her big heart, generosity, and kindness.

Cal Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton expressed condolences to McDaniel's family and those who knew her.

"Nancy was a terrific golf coach, but that doesn't even scratch the surface of the legacy she will leave as a person, wife, mother, friend, leader and role model," Knowlton said. "Nancy lit up every room she entered, and always put a smile on the faces of those around her."