Four die in SUV rollover in San Jose; driver arrested for DUI

Four people have died following an SUV crash in south San Jose, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Ross Lee told KTVU on Thursday morning that six people were inside the 2005 Dodge Durango when it crashed about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 85 just south of Cottle Road.

Lee said the driver, a man in his mid 20s or 30s, appeared to be driving at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the Dodge, which overturned several times.

Three male passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman later died at the hospital.

A fifth male passenger was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, said CHP.

”We would like to remind everyone to slow down," Lee said, reminding the public that the only people who are supposed to really be driving are those doing essential services.

Lee said there has been a slight increase in people speeding excessively.

He also made a plea for people to designate a sober driver.

"There’s no reason for anybody to drink alcohol and then get behind the wheel of a car," he said. "There are too many options these days. Whether it be staying at your locations, staying where you are, using a ride share service, having that designated driver who says 'I’ll be the person who gets us home safely.' Because what we have here is three, possibly four, people who will not be able to go home again as a result of this collision.”