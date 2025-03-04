Four Oakland fire stations can be saved

Four Oakland fire stations that were slated for closure will remain open if councilmembers approve an ordinance to redirect funds on Tuesday, a city councilman said.

The city still has an $89-million budget deficit in its general fund, which is down from the initial $130-million budget deficit reported earlier this year.

Council member Zac Unger, who was a firefighter for nearly 30 years, said the council is using money from elsewhere in the budget, including revenue from events held at the Oakland Coliseum and Arena that generated more money than expected, and from a city fund set aside to settle legal claims.

"Closing seven stations would have been about 30% of our capacity in the fire department," Unger told KTVU on Monday. "And it would have been the end of the Oakland Fire Department as we know it. Staving off these four stations is life-saving and vital for our citizens."

The original plan was to temporarily close seven fire stations.



Three stations that are currently closed, which include two in the Oakland Hills, are expected to reopen by June 30.

